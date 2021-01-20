Andhra Pradesh: Crucial meeting to discuss Polavaram revised estimates will be held in Delhi today

A crucial meeting in regard to the Polavaram project will be held in Delhi on Wednesday over the revised estimated cost of the Polavaram project. State Water Resources Secretary J Shyamala Rao and Engineer-in-Chief C Narayana Reddy will meet Union Jala Sakti Secretary UP Singh. They will discuss giving investment clearance for Polavaram estimated cost at 2017–18 prices.



The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and the Central Water Board (CWC) have already fully agreed with the state government's claim that the Polavaram project will pave the way for completion if it is funded at 2017-18 prices. The Department of Water Energy is working to finalize the estimated cost of the project at 2017-18 prices and provide investment clearance.

Meanwhile, the PPA has geared up for seeking the approval for the pending designs of the Polavaram head works from Central Water Board.