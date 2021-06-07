Andhra Pradesh: Curfew extended till June 20, increases relaxation time

Andhra Pradesh Lockdown: The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to extend the curfew in the wake of the ongoing citation of Corona cases in the state. The curfew has been extended to 20th of this month and it increased relaxation time. The current relaxation period, which is from 6 am to 12 noon is now extended to till 2 pm from June 11. The decision was taken in a review conducted by the CM with officials of various departments in the wake of the expiry of the curfew already imposed on the 10th. On the other hand, the government offices are entitled to work fron 8am to 2 pm.

The strict curfew currently in force in the AP is yielding good results hence CM Jagan was of the view that it was not good to be careless at this time and extended the curfew. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been decreasing daily from the last week. However, deaths have been maintained at constant level by reporting close to 100 deaths daily.

According to the health bulletin released on Sunday, 83,690 people in Andhra Pradesh underwent coronavirus tests and 8,976 were diagnosed with corona positive taking the total number of cases to 17,58,339. Similarly, 90 people died due to corona. As many as 13,568 people have recovered from the epidemic. So far in the AP state as a whole 16,23,447 people have recovered from the corona and been discharged. Currently 1,23,426 cases are active.