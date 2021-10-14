  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Darshi former MLA and YSRCP leaders passes away in Ongole

Sanikommu Pitchi Reddy
Sanikommu Pitchi Reddy

Prakasam district YSRCP leaders and Darshi former legislator Sanikommu Pichireddy have passed away. He breathed his last on Thursday morning after being treated in Ongole hospital

Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam district YSRCP leaders and Darshi former legislator Sanikommu Pitchi Reddy have passed away. He breathed his last on Thursday morning after being treated in Ongole hospital over and illness for the period of time.

He won as the MLA from Darshi constituency twice in 1989 and 1999 from the Congress party. Several leaders mourned the death of Pitchi Reddy. The funeral will be held Friday at 3 p.m. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy will visit the family of Pitchi Reddy.

He later joined the YSRCP and was a key leader in the Darshi constituency.

