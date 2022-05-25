Andhra Pradesh: Davos agreements are historic, says Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Power Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the AP government's agreement with Adani Green Energy to invest heavily in strengthening the power sector in the state was historic. He said that it was key development to sign agreements to bring huge investments to the state in the power sector.



Minister Peddireddy issued a statement to this effect on Tuesday. He said the Adani Group had stepped in to invest hugely in the state and had reached an agreement to set up 10,000 MW solar power projects. Thus, CM YS Jagan is looking forward to provide quality free electricity to the farmers permanently in the future as well.

It is known that Andhra Pradesh Government has signed an MoU with Adani Green Energy to set up two mega green energy projects in the State. The Adani Group plans to invest around Rs 60,000 crore for establishing a 3,700 MV hydro storage project and a 10,000 MW solar power project in the State which will provide 10,000 direct and indirect jobs for the youth.