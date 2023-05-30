Andhra Pradesh: Devotees rush to Tirumala increase, to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans

The rush of devotees in Tirumala has increased to a great extent today i.e on Tuesday and the officials expected that the darshan for tokenless devotees under Sarvadarshan would take atleast 24 hours.



The queue complexes in all the compartments were filled with devotees in large numbers. Meanwhile, as many as 78126 devotees visited Tirumala for darshans and paid their prayers.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that Tirumala temple has reportedly received Rs. 3.74 crores from devotees as gifts and 37,597 devotees tonsured their heads as part of darshans.

The TTD has released the Special Darshan tokens under Rs. 300 to the devotees on May 24 for the month of July and August followed by release of accomodation quota for the the same months.