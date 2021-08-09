Andhra Pradesh: DGP Gautam Sawang orders for probe into Nandyal journalist murder case

DGP Gautam Sawang has ordered an inquiry into the murder of reporter Keshav in Nandyal of Kurnool district. The DGP issued orders to arrest the accused immediately. The district SP was directed to take strict action against the murderer along with the suspended constable. The DGP said the accused should be arrested and strict action should be taken.



It is learned that Keshav, a journalist of YouTube channel V5, was brutally murdered in Nandyal in Kurnool district on Sunday night. Keshav who has been working as a journalist for ten years was stabbed by constable Subbaiah and his brother.

Keshav, who was critically injured was shifted to Nandyal Government Hospital in an auto for treatment where he was pronounced dead. Journalist associations allege the murder of a journalist who exposed the constable's corruption. The DSP said the accused in the case would be severely punished.