Andhra Pradesh: Dog rescues owner's family from Snake in Kurnool

A dog rescued its owner from the snake by alerting him in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. According to the details, teacher Narasimhulu lives with his family in Radhakrishna Colony in Emmiganuru town of Kurnool district. They have been breeding dogs for some time.



On Thursday night, when a snake entered the house from outside, the dog noticed it and started shouting. Hearing its screams, the family members came out and were shocked to see the snake.

Fearing that the snake would bite Narasimhulu's family members, the pet dog tried to attack it. With this, the snake escaped and climbed the gate of the house. Narasimhu immediately called the snake catcher and after a while, he came and cleverly caught the snake and the family heaved a sigh of relief. Narasimhulu said that the dog that they are raising has saved their lives today.

​