Andhra Pradesh: Don't fall into a few political leaders trap, govt. whip advises employees

Andhra Pradesh government chief whip Srikanth Reddy urged employees to understand the state's financial situation. He said the government would take a unilateral decision and discuss the employee issues. Srikanth Reddy held a media conference in Amaravati in the wake of the concerns of the teacher unions over the recently announced PRC. He said he would talk to all job unions on asked them not to be so adamant.

Srikanth Reddy advised the employees not to fall into the trap of those who insulted them with obscene language. "The government was in good faith so as soon as it came to power it gave 30 lakh jobs; it is a government that deals with employees in a friendly manner," he said.

The government chief whip further recalled the government has not ignored anyone and increased salaries of Anganwadi teachers, nurses, and municipal workers including contract employees. He reiterated that employees should not fall into the trap of some who are conspiring to destabilise the government.

Meanwhile, the AP state government is ready to pay salaries to employees as per the new PRC and reportedly sent the list to the Treasury offices. The government has ordered to make changes in the salaries of the employees based on the revised pay scales. While the unions are worried about the recently announced PRC in the AP, the state government does not seem to be backing down. The employees union have protested at district collectorates in Andhra Pradesh.





