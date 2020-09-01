Andhra Pradesh: Drones, rovers to be part of land survey from Jan 1

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to conduct a comprehensive land survey from January 1, 2021, and complete it by August 2023, including the urban areas.



During a review meeting on land survey held at his camp office at Tadepalli on Monday, the Chief Minister instructed officials to increase the number of survey teams from the strength of 4,500 and set up drones, rovers, marking stones and base stations for a comprehensive land survey, which will be taking off from January 1. The marking stones should have special design.

In addition, the Chief Minister also directed officials to provide land registration services of sub- registrar offices in all village secretariats across the state for quick redressal and updating of records.

Mobile tribunals should be pressed into service for quick disposal of disputes on the spot.

All the equipment for the survey shall be made available at the village secretariats and the surveyors should be trained in the latest technology.

The Chief Minister said that the survey should begin simultaneously in all mandals and emphasised the need to create awareness on the comprehensive land survey among the people through gram sabhas and village secretariats, as it is the first land survey being done after 1930. Hoardings should be placed to this effect for public view.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that Andhra Pradesh will emerge as the first state in the country to take up a comprehensive land survey with the latest technology.

In regard to the comprehensive survey, all the staff will be undergoing training including the technical sessions.

All the survey details will be updated online on a regular basis directly from the rover.

The pilot survey project conducted at Takkellapadu in Jaggaiahpet mandal in Krishna district revealed that the count of survey numbers was more than the land holdings.

The land holdings number has gone up from 182 to 631 while the count of survey numbers went up to 829, the officials said.

The officials said that necessary steps were being taken to solve the pending land disputes. While 52,866 disputes are pending in revenue courts, a drive has been taken up to rectify 79, 405 issues pertaining to webland, the officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, CCLA special chief secretary Neerabh Prasad, commissioner of stamps and registrations Siddarth Jain, and other officials took part in the review meeting.