Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Dubai resident extends financial aid

Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal thanking P Mallikharjuna from Dubai for donating Rs 50,116 for Police CCC on Friday
x

Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal thanking P Mallikharjuna from Dubai for donating Rs 50,116 for Police CCC on Friday

Highlights

A manager at GSK Finance in Dubai and native of Singarayakonda, P Mallikharjuna announced a donation of Rs 50116 for the maintenance of the Covid Care Centre for the police

ADVERTISEMENT

A manager at GSK Finance in Dubai and native of Singarayakonda, P Mallikharjuna announced a donation of Rs 50116 for the maintenance of the Covid Care Centre for the police.

Speaking to the SP through videoconference, Mallikharjuna said that came to know about the Care Care Centre.

He said that inspired by the services by the SP Siddharth Kaushal, he is donating Rs 50116 online and wished his small contribution would help for the wellbeing of the police staff.

SP Siddharth Kaushal appreciated him for recognising the hardship of police amid Covid crisis and thanked his big-hearted gesture towards police personnel.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X