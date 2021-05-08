Andhra Pradesh: Dubai resident extends financial aid

A manager at GSK Finance in Dubai and native of Singarayakonda, P Mallikharjuna announced a donation of Rs 50116 for the maintenance of the Covid Care Centre for the police.

Speaking to the SP through videoconference, Mallikharjuna said that came to know about the Care Care Centre.

He said that inspired by the services by the SP Siddharth Kaushal, he is donating Rs 50116 online and wished his small contribution would help for the wellbeing of the police staff.

SP Siddharth Kaushal appreciated him for recognising the hardship of police amid Covid crisis and thanked his big-hearted gesture towards police personnel.