Andhra Pradesh: E-pass must to enter neighbouring States

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State police are asking the people to get the e-passes to travel to neighbouring states of Odisha, Karnatakata, Tamil Nadu and Telangana to avoid problems at the check posts. They said neighbouring states are strictly implementing the Covid lockdown and hence it is mandatory to take the e-pass to avoid problems.

Director general of police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang announced the procedure to get e-passes to travel to other states and within the state. He said people have to plan in such a way that they should enter the Andhra Pradesh from 6 am to 12 noon so that there will be no restrictions at the check posts.

Curfew is in force from 12 noon to 6 am in the state and vehicles from other states are not allowed into the state. This applies to intra-state travel too. The DGP said people can log onto to citizens service portal (http://appolice.gov.in) to get the passes to travel within the state. It can be get through twitter@ appolice100 and facebook@andhrapradesh state.

To enter the Telangana state, the applicants have to log on to https://policeportal. tspolice.gov.in. Curfew timings in Telangana are 10 am to 6 am. E-pass is must to enter Telangana from AP. Exemption is given to emergency vehicles like ambulances. E-pass can be obtained to enter Tamil Nadu by logging onto https://eregister.tnega.org/. To enter Odisha, applicants have to log on to https://covid19regd.odisha.gov.in/.