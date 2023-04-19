Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a bike showroom in Srikakulam

A fire broke out in a bike showroom and a hardware shop on Bhagwati Theater Road in Palasa-Kashibugga of Srikakulam district leaving 70 bikes burnt.



The locals who noticed the smoke in the wee hours of Wednesday informed the shop owners and fire personnel and tbe fire brigade along with the locals controlled the fire. The reasons for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained.

According to details, fire first broke out in the bike showroom and then spread to the adjacent hardware shop leaving a battery shop and a hardware shop were burnt. The owners said that there is heavy property damage involved.