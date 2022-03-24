Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Annavaram Union Bank in East Godavari

A massive fire broke out at the Union Bank of India building in Annavaram near the Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple on Thursday morning. A thick fog enveloped the entire building and people became panicky. According to sources, the security guard immediately informed the Fire department officials. Soon after the fire department officials rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

It took firefighters more than two hours to douse the flames. Prathipadu Circle Inspector Mr. Kishore told "The Hans India" that the fire took place in the early morning of 6.30 am in the Union Bank. He said that during the raging fire, Seven air conditioners (ACs), five computers and electrical equipment were damaged and the currency notes were safe.



He said that they are investigating the matter and trying to elicit information regarding the cause of the fire.

