Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out in a Polymers company in Krishna district

A fire broke out at a Polymers Company near Tempalli railway gate in Unguturu mandal of Krishna district on Friday morning at 5 o'clock. As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade reached there and tried to extinguish the fire but could not control it.



The fire crews are working with more fire trucks. It seems that the company is currently manufacturing bags. The Atkur police, on receiving information about the accident, rushed to the spot and are reviewing the situation.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident. However, officials estimate that the accident caused heavy property damage.