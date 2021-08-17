Andhra Pradesh: Fire broke out in a private ambulance in Kadapa, no casualties reported

In a horrific incident, a fire broke out in a private ambulance and exploded in Proddatur of Kadapa district on Tuesday, which led to the eruption of large-scale fire and dense smoke spread throughout the area. The locals informed the fire department about the incident and fire crews arrived at the scene and brought the blaze under control.

However, no one was reported injured in the incident, and danger was averted. According to the primary information, the accident has occurred when the ambulance was being filled with LPG gas instead of liquid gas.

When the cylinder exploded, the fire spread, and the ambulance was completely engulfed in flames. Everybody breathed in a sigh of relief as there was no loss to human life. The police have visited the site and inquiring into the matter.