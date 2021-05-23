Andhra Pradesh first to treat Covid, black fungus under Aarogyasri

Amaravati: For the first time in the country, the state government has brought coronavirus treatment under Aarogyasri without imposing a financial burden on the poor. The government has brought (black fungus) called Mucormycosis, a fungal infection under Aarogyasri. About 95 per cent of people in the state have been brought under Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

The state government in statement on Saturday said the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the process of global tenders as soon as possible to procure Covid vaccines. An additional 18,270 medical personnel were recruited for Covid work. At present, there are 45,611 beds in 621 hospitals in the state while 38,763 beds are occupied out of which 28,189 people are being treated under Aarogyasri. It said the government is taking steps to setup oxygen generation plants as per bed capacity. Steps are being taken to set up oxygen plants in all the hospitals within a period of four months. Meanwhile, the state government has embarked on major changes in the medical field with the intention of providing quality medical care to all the poor and middle class people without any difficulty.

The scope of Aarogyasri was increased covering 2,434 diseases including cancer. Under Arogya Aasara, patients recovering after surgery under Aarogyasri can avail up to a maximum of Rs 5,000 per month at the rate of Rs 225 per day without any hassle. The government has made available to the public 1,180 state-of-the-art mobile clinics and ambulances in the 104 and 108 services departments at a cost of Rs 210 crores to provide emergency medical care to patients during emergencies. Under YSR Kanti Velugu the government is working towards reducing preventable blindness from 1 per cent to 0.3 per cent among school-going students and senior citizens who are above the age of 65 years. The government is providing free eye care services under the YSR Kanti Velugu scheme at a cost of Rs. 560 crores.