Andhra Pradesh: Five dead and several injured in couple of accidents in Kurnool

Two fatal road accidents took place at different places in the Kurnool district on Friday where three female labourers were killed when an RTC bus collided with a car carrying labourers. The incident took place near Kodipilla Vagu in Shirivella mandal. Similarly, a car derailed and collided with a divider in Orvakal mandal leaving two dead on the spot.



Going into the details, workers from Chinnakambalur of Allagadda mandal were traveling in an auto to Chili Fort in Tanguturu village on Friday morning. When the car came near Kodipilla Vagu in Shirivella mandal, the RTC bus going from Nandyal to Rudravaram collided with the car. Three women were killed in the crash and six others were seriously injured. The locals rushed the injured to a hospital for treatment.

Relatives and villagers of the deceased alleged that the accident was caused by the negligence of the RTC bus driver and held dharna on the road. The same bus has caused three road accidents in the past. They asked the government to support the families of those killed in a road accidents. Police have shifted the bodies to the hospital for postmortem. A case of a road accident has been registered and is being investigated.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed when a car overturned and hit a divider at Nannur in Orvakal mandal and eight others were seriously injured in the crash. A car traveling from Tirupati to Mahabubnagar was involved in an accident. The locals noticed and immediately rushed them to the hospital. The details of the dead are yet to be known. Police inspected the spot, registered a case and investigating it further.