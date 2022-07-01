Andhra Pradesh: Five labourers fell ill due to gas leakage at a factory in Nellore

In an unfortunate incident, as many as five labourers fell ill due to gas leak in a factory in Nellore district.



Going into the details, in a factory in Pantapalem Panchayat of the Nellore district, a worker from Bihar got down into a well near the boiler and was inspecting the work when gas leaked and fell unconscious. Four others went down in the well to save him who also fell ill.

Meanwhile, some fellow workers who responded immediately rescued them and shifted the victims to Nellore Hospital.

The doctors who examined them declared that there was no danger. SI Sivarama Krishna said that the incident is being investigated and there is no danger to anyone's life.