Andhra Pradesh: Five-month old boy dead as thief tried to snatch a chain from woman in Kadapa

In a tragic incident, a five-month old baby died in the early hours of the morning when a thief tried to commit chain snatching. The atrocity took place when a child in a woman's hand fell from the top of a building while trying to catch a chain snatcher. The incident took place in Kadapa on Wednesday.



A family from Ramachandrapuram near Fatima College in Kadapa district center slept on the terrace. In the morning, while descending from the terrace, the robbers tried to snatch the gold chain around the neck of a woman named Bharathi. At this point the five-month-old baby boy slipped out of her hand in an attempt to catch the thief.

The five month old boy died on the spot as he fell from the top of the building. The family members wept and informed the police. Police, who registered a case on the incident, carried out search operations for the accused.