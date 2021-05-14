Andhra Pradesh floats global tenders for Covid vaccines

Amaravati: The AP government on Thursday floated global tenders inviting companies to supply Covid vaccines to all age groups in the state.

The government set three weeks asking the companies to file bids by June 3. The government is also planning to convene a pre-bid meeting on May 20 or 22, according to Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Anil Kumar Singhal.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on Covid situation and vaccination programme in the state on Thursday. Referring to the oxygen supply to Covid patients, the Chief Minister directed the officials to increase the capacity of oxygen reserves in hospitals.

He said steps should be taken to prevent technical snags in the supply of oxygen by appointing technicians. The officials informed that they are taking the help of Navy officials to prevent technical snags in the oxygen supply.