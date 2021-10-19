Andhra Pradesh: Focus on PHCs, officials told

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to ensure all government hospitals have sufficient staff as per the national standards, without any compromise. He instructed the authorities to focus on the construction of 176 primary health centres(PHCs), to which they informed that the works will start by January 2022 and will be completed in nine months.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that a job calendar has been prepared based on the vacancies identified in various hospitals and are set to issue notifications on October 20. Selection process will be completed and appointment orders will be issued on December 10 to those posts notified by DPHFW.

Similarly, the selection process of all those posts notified under DME will be completed by December 5. In regard to APVVP, the notifications will be issued between October 20-23 and selection process will be completed by December 25.

On the Covid-19, the officials informed the Chief Minister that there are 6,034 active cases across the state and recovery rate is 99.01 per cent and positivity rate is 1.36 per cent.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 3,00,38,454 people were administered vaccine of which 1,33,80,259 received a single dose while 1,66,58,195 have been administered two doses. So far, 4,66,96,649 doses of vaccine have been utilised in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, principal secretary of finance Shashi Bhushan, principal Secretary of medical health Anil Kumar Singhal, chief secretary of medical health (Covid Management and Vaccination) M Ravichandra and others attended the review.