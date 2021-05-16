Andhra Pradesh: Former minister Nagireddy dies of coronavirus in Anantapur

Former minister and former Dharmavaram MLA Garudammagari Nagireddy, 68 died on Saturday due to coromavirus after being treated fir ten days. He was admitted to a private hospital in Anantapur suffering from corona. Family members said Saturday evening the situation worsened and he died. Garudammagari Nagireddy was elected to the Dharmavaram constituency as a legislator in 1983, 1985 and 1989 on behalf of the TDP.

Nagireddy, who is well versed in Telugu literature, was the editor of his own magazine. With this introduction, TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao had taken him into the party and was given a TDP ticket. Elected for a third term as MLA, he served as the Minister of Handloom and Minor Irrigation. He survived with wife Sunita and son Satish Reddy died in a road accident in 2016.

With the death of his son, he has given up politics and confined to his home. Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy expressed deep shock over Nagireddy's death.