Andhra Pradesh: Former Minister Vatti Vasantha Kumar passes away

Former minister Vatti Vasantha Kumar breathed his last on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment at Appollo hospital. Vatti Vasanth, who had been ill for some time, passed away.

Vatti Vasantha Kumar's hails from Poondla in West Godavari and served as Member of Legislative Assembly of Ungutur of West Godavari District.In 2004 and 2009, he was elected as MLA from Ungutur and inducted as a minister in the YS Rajasekhar Reddy Cabinet and continued as Minister of Rural Development in Rosaiah Cabinet.

Later, Vasanth Kumar served as Minister of Tourism in Kiran Kumar Reddy's Cabinet. Arrangements are being made to move Vatti Vasantha Kumar's body to his native village.

Congress leaders from Telugu states mourned over the death of Vatti Vasantha Kumar and expressing Deepest condolences to his family.