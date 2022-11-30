Andhra Pradesh: Four APSP police battalions to be established in the state

The police department has decided to form four new APSP police battalions in the state in Etcherla (Srikakulam district), Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district), Maddipadu (Prakasham district), and Chittoor. To this extent, the state government has approved the proposals of the police department. At present, there are 8 police battalions in the state.



However, after the bifurcation of the state, there is a possibility of the formation of four new battalions as per the requirements. In this background, the YSRCP government has taken steps to strengthen the police system in the state. As a part of this, the formation of four new police battalions was approved. Lands have also been identified. It has selected 80 acres in Etcherla, about 30 acres in Rajamahendravaram, 95 acres in Maddipadu and about 50 acres in Chittoor.

The land in Maddipadu has already been handed over to the APSP department. The lands in Etcherla, Rajamahendravaram, and Chittoor are under the jurisdiction of the police department. DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy ordered that they should be handed over to the APSP department soon. Later, APSP will undertake the construction of buildings and other infrastructure for the establishment of battalions in those four centers. APSP expects to complete the formation of four battalions within a year.

According to pice department, each battalion will be formed with 1,007 personnel including APSP officers and jawans with one commandant, one additional commandant, four assistant commandants, 10 reserve inspectors, 24 reserve sub-inspectors, 70 assistant reserve sub-inspectors, 177 head constables and 630 constables.

Along with them 26 ministerial staff, a medical unit (8 medical staff), and 56 other staff will be appointed. Thus four battalions will be formed with a total of 4,028 men. With the formation of four new police battalions, the police system in the state will be strengthened. DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy told that there will be an opportunity to provide more efficient services such as maintenance of law and order, and management of natural disasters in special situations.