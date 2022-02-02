  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Four dead, one critical as they consume adulterated toddy in East Godavari

The tragedy took place in the East Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Pradesh) where four people dead and one critical after consuming adulterated toddy. The tragic incident took place in the Lododdi tribal village in the Rajavommangi mandal.

The tragedy took place in the East Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh where four people dead and one critical after consuming adulterated toddy. The tragic incident took place in the Lododdi tribal village in the Rajavommangi mandal. Locals immediately responded and rushed the victims to the nearby Jaddangi Primary Health Center where one was pronounced dead in hospital and three other tribesmen died in the midway. The critical one is undergoing treatment at Kakinada GGH.

Meanwhile, the rest were shifted to the Addatheegala PHC for better treatment as their condition worsened. The tragedy struck the village of Lododdi as four people died at the same time after consuming adulterated toddy.

Upon learning of the matter, the police rushed to the spot and registered a case. The police have launched the investigation. The cause of death of these tribesmen is being investigated from many angles, such as whether the toddy is adulterated or there were any other contaminants mixed in the toddy.

