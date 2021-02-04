Andhra Pradesh: Four people dead after falling into well near Onturu in Chittoor

In a tragic incident that took place on Thursday in Chittoor district, four people died after falling into a well in Onturu village of Kuppam mandal. Of the four, three people were belonged to the same family. Going into details according to the reports, at first, the three accidentally fell into a well to which another woman jumped into well to save them and died in the well. The dead included children and two women.

Meanwhile, Kuppam police are investigating the case. Villagers along with family members are weeping over the death of four people in the same village. Tragedy struck the village of Onturu when the children in front of them became lifeless. The deceased are identified as Rukmini Bhai (36), Aarti (8), Kirti (6), Rajeshwari (26).

The full details are yet to be ascertained, police are investigating the case and would brief the details soon.