Andhra Pradesh: Godavari Flood recedes at Dowleswaram barrage

The intense flooding in the Godavari River has begun to ease, as water levels at the Dowleshwaram Cotton Barrage have receded slightly. As of this morning, the river level decreased to 15.10 feet since midnight. Despite this reduction, authorities continue to release a significant flow of 15 lakh cusecs of floodwater into the sea, maintaining a second danger alert status at the barrage.

The situation remains dire in nearby areas, particularly in the Lanka villages of Ambedkar Konaseema district, where waterlogging has persisted for two days due to the Godavari flood. Reports indicate that vehicular traffic has come to a halt, forcing residents to rely on boats for transportation. Many roads in merged mandals of Alluri district are submerged, and substantial agricultural losses have occurred, with crops in Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, and Alluri districts affected.

In Kakinada district, the conditions are still challenging despite a reduction in floodwater release from the Eleru Reservoir. Floodwaters continue to inundate crop fields in 65 villages across eight mandals. Significant flooding is also reported on National Highway 216, disrupting vehicular movement and affecting the routes between Kakinada and Kattipudi, particularly in Pithapuram and Gollaprolu. Within town limits, neighborhoods are experiencing severe flooding in crop fields. Although water levels in the Eleru project have diminished, the flooding persists, causing continued distress, especially in the Pithapuram and Kothapally mandals.

Authorities and local emergency services remain on high alert as they navigate ongoing flooding challenges and assess the situation as it develops.