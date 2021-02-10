Andhra Pradesh government, CII to jointly organise AP Resurgence Global Summit soon

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The Andhra Pradesh government and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) are planning to jointly organise AP Resurgence Global Summit-2021. Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das conducted a preliminary meeting on the proposed summit at the Secretariat here on Wednesday with the heads of various departments attending along with Satish Raman, southern region representative of CII.



The Chief Secretary pointed out that the State has the longest coast of 974 km next to Gujarat in addition to the favourable atmosphere to set up various industries and plenty of natural resources. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be consulted to draw the outlines for the global summit on various issues like priority to various sectors and others. He discussed the issue with the heads of various departments.

Satish Raman said that since AP is leading in ease of doing business it is high time it attracted investments. The summit would give right opportunity to achieve the same, he said.

A curtain raiser meeting is needed to be organised at New Delhi before organising the global summit in Andhra Pradesh, he averred.

Special chief secretaries Satish Chandra, Karikala Vallavan, Poonam Malakondaiah, and principal secretaries, secretaries of various departments were present.