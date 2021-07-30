Andhra Pradesh government extends night curfew for next two weeks, directs people to follow covid regulations

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a crucial decision in view of the coronavirus and extended the night curfew for another two weeks. The curfew will remain in force till August 14. The government has warned that strict action will be taken if anyone violates the covid rules and advised everyone to adhere to the covid protocols.



The government also said that those who do not wear masks in offices, companies, shopping malls, and shops will be fined between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. The amount of the fine will be decided based on the circumstances there and steps will be taken to close the concerned company for 2-3 days.

The curfew will be in force in 13 districts of the state from 10 pm daily till 6 am the next day. The government, on the other hand, issued orders handing over the power to impose fines of Rs 100 on those who do not wear masks and then to police officers, including Sub Inspectors. Until now this power was restricted to only medical authorities.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed as many as 2107 new coronavirus cases ending on Thursday at 10 am. The total tally mounted to 19,62,049. While coming to the fatalities, 20 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 13,332.