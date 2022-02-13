Andhra Pradesh Government forms panel to study ideas on rejig of districts

Vijayawada: The State Government has formed a committee on reorganisation of districts with collectors, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Secretary and Planning Secretary to study suggestions and objections from various stakeholders.

It may be noted that the State Government while notifying districts reorganisation have given 30 days' time inviting suggestions and objections. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to study the reorganisation in detail as it relates to sentiments of people.

As per the orders, the district collectors have to upload the representations daily in www.drp.ap.gov.in website mentioning their remarks on suggestions. Later, the suggestions will be studied by a committee formed for the purpose before taking a decision. At last, the high-level committee led by the Chief Secretary will take a final decision on reorganisation of districts.