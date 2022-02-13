  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Government forms panel to study ideas on rejig of districts

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

As per the orders, the district collectors have to upload the representations daily in www.drp.ap.gov.in website mentioning their remarks on suggestions

Vijayawada: The State Government has formed a committee on reorganisation of districts with collectors, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Secretary and Planning Secretary to study suggestions and objections from various stakeholders.

It may be noted that the State Government while notifying districts reorganisation have given 30 days' time inviting suggestions and objections. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to study the reorganisation in detail as it relates to sentiments of people.

As per the orders, the district collectors have to upload the representations daily in www.drp.ap.gov.in website mentioning their remarks on suggestions. Later, the suggestions will be studied by a committee formed for the purpose before taking a decision. At last, the high-level committee led by the Chief Secretary will take a final decision on reorganisation of districts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X