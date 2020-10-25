Andhra Pradesh Government giving equal priority to welfare, development

Srikakulam: Implementation of welfare schemes and continuation of development works both are equally important and YSRCP government in the State is giving priority to both, said AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

He laid foundation stone for the compound wall of a primary health centre (PHC) and inspected Naadu-Nedu, village secretariat and Rythu Bharosa Kendram works in Guttavalli Village in Burja mandal.

He also inaugurated an Anganwadi building and laid the foundation stone for YSR Health Centre works in Kallaparthi Village in the same mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the YSRCP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was ensuring quick implementation of both welfare activities and development works.

All villagers across the State will get all facilities at their doorsteps in coming years with village secretariat, YSR Health Centre and Rythu Bharosa Kendram etc.

Welfare schemes like social security pensions, YSR Bima, Amma Vodi etc are also being implemented without interruption and delay, the Speaker elaborated.

All the eligible poor are getting fruits of welfare schemes without political involvements and pressures, the Speaker said.

The YSRCP government in the State achieved transparency in governance, Tammineni said. YSRCP leaders, K Govinda Rao, G Rambabu, B Rama Rao, S Koteswara Rao, B Naga Raju, B Narayana Murthy and others attended.