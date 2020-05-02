Andhra Pradesh government hiding actual data on COVID19 deaths: TDP

Amaravati: TDP suspected that the State government was hiding the facts related to death toll of COVID19 in AP. It demanded transparency, while suspecting the credibility of State government in releasing COVID19 data, on Saturday.

Former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah criticised that the failure of the YSRCP government in effectively tackling the pandemic led to massive growth in the number of positive cases. Now, the state government was resorting to hiding the number of deceased persons.

Umamaheswara Rao said that the government misled the people by exaggerating the coronavirus tests and data related to positive cases and deaths. He said that the AP was number one in virus positive cases among all southern states.

On the other hand, Ramaiah alleged that YSRCP leaders were responsible for the spread of the virus in the State.

Meanwhile, former MLA V Anitha accused that whenever the opposition questions, the ruling party leaders use provocative and abusive language instead of addressing the problem.