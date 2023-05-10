Andhra Pradesh Government in a rush on house sites to the poor in capital region

Vijayawada: The state government is in a hurry to distribute house sites in Amaravati capital region R-5 zone, including Nidamarru, Krishnayapalem, Kuragallu, Inavolu and Mandadam as the High Court refused to grant stay on the allotment of house sites to the poor in capital region. However, it said the allotment of sites should be subject to final verdict in the case. The officials are busy making arrangements in capital region villages for distribution of house sites and are trying to complete the works by May 15 as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to distribute house sites.

Guntur district collector M Venugopala Reddy also inspected the arrangements for distribution of house sites. The state government is planning to distribute sites to nearly 50,000 poor people of both Guntur and NTR districts by developing a mega township in 20 layouts. The identification of beneficiaries has already been completed.

Meanwhile, the farmers of Amaravati region who are protesting against the allotment of house sites to non-locals in R-5 Zone filed a petition in Supreme Court and which posted the hearing on the case to next week.

Condemning the opposition of Amaravati farmers to distribution of house sites, minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the government will act as per the directions of courts and asked why there should be an objection when the government is ready to allot house sites to the poor in the capital region.

Stating that it is not a private venture, the minister said that the government is committed to the welfare of all sections. He said that the protests of Amravati farmers were confined to only to some sections of people.