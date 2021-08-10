Andhra Pradesh government issues directives allowing a maximum of 150 people in weddings and other functions

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued special orders regarding weddings and functions in the state permitting a maximum of 150 people in an event as part of the covid‌ regulation across the state. It also stated that any functions and prayers, including weddings, should not exceed more than 150 people. Anil Kumar Singhal, Chief Secretary, Department of Health, has issued orders to this effect.



According to covid guidelines, everyone is advised to wear masks and maintain physical distance. While coming to cinema theatres, the government has ordered only 50 percent occupancy allotting alternate seats. District Collectors, Commissioners of Police, and SPs were ordered to take steps to implement the latest regulations. He warned that if anyone violates the rules, legal action will be taken against them and urged everyone to co-operate with the government.

Meanwhile, night curfew between 10 pm to 6 am is being enforced in the state, which will continue till August 14. The government has warned that strict action will be taken if anyone violates the regulations. The government has suggested that everyone must abide by the covid protocols.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh has registered 1413 new Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the total cases to 19,83,721. While the death toll increased to 13,549 including 18 new deaths in the last twenty four hours ending on August 9. As many as 1795 patients were declared cured taking the total recoveries to 19,50,623. The number of active cases have been at 19,549.