Andhra Pradesh Government plans big to up isolation bed strength

Amaravati: As the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing by the day in the state, the government is planning to convert the private hospitals, hotels, function halls, marriage halls and other shelters into isolation centres.



The state government issued a Covid Instant Order 14 for taking over services of private medical college hospitals to this effect.

In the light of transmission of virus from foreign travellers to primary contacts and further to the community at large, there is a need for quick expansion of medical facilities in the state for isolation rooms, isolation beds, ventilators, labs and others, said K S Jawahar Reddy, special chief secretary, department of health, medical and family welfare.

Hence, all the private medical college hospitals and other private hospitals are directed to place their premises with all available resources and man power at the disposal of the district collector as and when required. Building up of bed strength for isolation purposes also has been initiated by the state government. As part of that, the district collectors issued orders to obtain details of hotels, function halls, convention halls, marriage halls and lodges which will be converted into isolation wards.

The government also issued a Covid Instant Order 13 for hotspot identification around a cluster of Covid-19 positive tested persons. Joint collectors of the respective districts are made responsible for monitoring of 100 per cent population through medical teams in Covid-designated hospitals.

At least five per cent cases will become critical, observed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while holding a review meeting on Covid-19 containment initiatives on Monday. The government prepared arrangements for critical care at VIMS in Visakhapatnam, Siddhartha Medical College hospitals in Vijayawada, GGH Nellore and Padmavati Hospital in Tirupati. The Chief Minister directed the district collectors to pay special attention to these hospitals. At present, there are 1,370 beds in these four hospitals and being enhanced to 1,680 beds. The ventilators are also being increased from 148 to 444.

At the same time, the government is also increasing the number of beds at the district and Assembly constituency-level hospitals. At least 5,000 beds will be readied at each Assembly constituency, said the Chief Minister. He further directed the district collectors to utilise the school buildings, social welfare, BC welfare, SC and ST welfare hostels buildings also for the isolation wards. The Chief Minister urged the people if they required isolation and could not stay at their homes, then come and join in these facilities. Here, the government will provide shelter, food and treatment, he assured.