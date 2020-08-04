Andhra government releases GO over financial aid to kin of coronavirus victims

Andhra Pradesh: It is learnt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to help the families of the coronavirus victims in Andhra Pradesh. Recently, the government issued a GO on to this extent, which states that the families of those who died with Coronavirus will be given Rs. 15,000 for the funeral expenses. This GO was issued by the Special Principal Secretary, Department of Health, Jawahar Reddy. He directed the Medical Health Commissioner to release Rs. 12 crore to the respective district collectors for this purpose. The Finance Ministry has also issued orders to release the funds immediately.

Collectors were also instructed to give five thousand to those who donated plasma. Chief Minister YS Jagan directed the authorities to create awareness among the people on plasma therapy and ordered officials to grant Rs. 5,000 as an incentive. This money is going to be used to get them a good meal. GO was also issued as mentioned.

On Monday, out of 45,516 samples were tested, 7,822 people were diagnosed with Coronavirus with which the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reaches to 1,66,586. Of these, 76,377 were active cases. 88,672 were recovered and discharged from the hospitals. So far 1537 people have died in the state. As many as, 5,786 people have recovered from covid and been discharged as and 63 people died due to the virus. If we look at the cases registered districtwise, Anantapur 953, Chittoor 240, East Godavari 1113, Guntur 573, Kadapa 576, Krishna 240, Kurnool 602, Nellore 500, Prakasam 364, Srikakulam 495, Visakhapatnam 1049, Vizianagaram 677, West Godavari 440 cases respectively.