Andhra Pradesh: Government revokes Visakhapatnam Metro Financial bid

The Andhra Pradesh Government has taken yet another crucial decision of cancelling the Visakhapatnam metro financial bid. Essel Infra Consortium has filed a single bid. The new consultant was tasked to prepare the new DPR. The government has decided to issue a new tender for Visakhapatnam metro through open tender while Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation officials are preparing to handle the tenders.

Earlier, the ideas, proposals, changes in design, additions to the DPR, at one time people came to the idea that the city is a metro space. Visakhapatnam Metro was mentioned in the first budget introduced after the YSRCP government came to power. This brought about a resurgence of the Metro project.

The Vishakhapatnam Metro Rail Project was launched at the beginning of the financial year 2015–16. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation was entrusted with this responsibility. DPR has been prepared with three corridors at Rs. 12,500 crores. In 2016–17, the government decided to take up the project on a PPP basis. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has taken the PPP policy on its own. As a result, the responsibility has been handed over to Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation (AMRC).