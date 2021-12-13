Andhra Pradesh Government spending Rs 32,909 cr to develop infrastructure in Jagananna colonies

Vijayawada: Special Chief Secretary, Housing, Ajay Jain said the State government is spending Rs 32,909 crore towards permanent infrastructure in urban local body areas under YSR Jagananna Colonies in the State.

The fund is spent on works like CC roads, earth work excavation and arches, CC drains, water supply, electrification, internet and infra etc. As many as Rs 7080 crore is spent exclusively towards electrification.

Ajay Jain said domestic sector in the State alone consumes around 17,514 MU (28 per cent) per annum out of total annual demand of 60,943 MU (FY2021-22) electricity.

Ajay Jain conducted a teleconference with officials in view of the forthcoming National Seminar on Energy Conservation Building Code on December 16 at Vijayawada and informed about the priorities of the government. He said the State government is fully focusing on implementation of global energy efficiency measures in 28.3 lakh houses with the support of Indo-Swiss BEEP.

He informed that the State government is committed towards effective implementation of housing scheme to offer best housing facility to the poor people under Jagananna Colonies by employing world class energy efficiency technology. He said that utilising energy efficiency building designs in construction of houses is only an option for beneficiaries of housing scheme but not mandatory.

The energy efficient designs are expected to help to save 20 per cent energy houses. Since the construction of over 28.3 lakh houses under Jagananna colonies is the India's biggest programme. Ajay Jain said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has emphasised the need to maintain the highest quality of construction and adopt best practices available in the world for improving the living standard of beneficiaries.

Ajay Jain said that the government has taken up construction of 15.6 lakh houses under PMAY- Navaratanalu Pedalu Andariki Illu under phase-1 at an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 cr. The construction of 10.72 lakh houses has already started. These houses are being constructed in 10,055 layouts. The government has decided to adopt energy efficient measures in construction of these houses.

The AP State Housing Corporation has tied with BEE for adoption of energy efficient measures. The government is providing energy efficient appliances like bulbs and fans to each household. Low cost, local and sustainable materials are being used in construction of houses, he added.