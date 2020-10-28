Andhra Pradesh Government to announce new districts on Jan 26: Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati

Guntur: Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati said that the government will announce formation of new districts on January 26 next year.

Speaking to media at Roads and Buildings guest house here on Tuesday, Raghupati said that the government will form 26 new districts in the state.

He said that some farmers were cultivating in Vadarevu and Nizampatnam Port and Industrial Corridor (VANPIC) lands, though the company paid compensation for the lands. He finds fault with the farmers for cultivating VANPIC lands after receivign compensation. He said that the government will develop Nizampatnam Port.

He participated in the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan programme through video conference from collectorate in Guntur city.