Andhra Pradesh government to invest 17,300 crore on health

Amaravati: The state government will spend Rs 17,300 crore to revamp existing government hospitals and for setting up 16 new medical colleges in the state under Naadu-Nedu initiative.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a review on Naadu-Nedu in hospitals here on Thursday, directed officials to finalise the tenders for new medical colleges by January.

The Chief Minister sought details on the establishment of new medical colleges, development of village clinics, primary healthcare centres, community health centres, area hospitals and district-level hospitals under the Naadu-Nedu.

Reiterating that all the hospitals in the state should have better medical facilities, the Chief Minister said that there will be no compromise on the quality of infrastructure or the services being provided in the hospitals. He stated that the hospital authorities should be accountable and responsible in all aspects and directed them to ensure that all facilities are in place and make sure that patients coming to the hospital should experience the feel of corporate hospitals.

He said that there should not be any complaint on sanitation or other facilities.

He instructed the authorities to study best practices in construction of hospitals and implement them in the state. In addition, he also stressed on following environment-friendly initiatives and setting up green buildings. He directed the authorities to immediately release Rs 5,472 crore for revamping the existing hospitals under the Naadu-Nedu programme.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that the tenders for medical colleges in Paderu, Piduguralla, Machilipatnam and Pulivendula will be finalised by the end of November, and for Bapatla, Narsapuram, Eluru, Anakapalli, Markapuram, Madanapalle and Nandyal medical colleges the tenders will be done by December. For Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Penukonda, Amalapuram and Adoni medical colleges, the tenders will be finalised by January. For all these medical colleges, it is estimated that Rs 7,500 crore will be utilised.

On Aarogyasri referral programme, the Chief Minister stated that village/ward secretariats will be acting as referral centres on a temporary basis, until the establishment of YSR Health Clinics. The list of empanelled hospitals has to be displayed at all secretariats and the health assistant or ANM will be guiding the patients in receiving treatment from the best hospital. As the Aarogyasri programme will be made available to the remaining six districts from November 13, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to add any treatment or procedures to the list if necessary.

Minister of health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, chief secretary Nilam Sawhney and other officials were present on the occasion.