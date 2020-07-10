Andhra Pradesh Government to train transgenders to become entrepreneurs

Ongole: Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute Director G Suryanarayana Murthy announced that the government is encouraging the transgenders to become entrepreneurs under various schemes and they are offering the required training for them.



Murthy announced that they have organised an awareness programme with the transgender's welfare committee and related officials recently and received a very good response.

He said JDM Srinivasa Rao has explained about the Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and other schemes under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY) programmes to the transgender persons and how to utilise them for becoming entrepreneurs.

The transgender committee president K Priyanka said that there were about 550 transgenders in the Prakasam district and about 20 per cent of them have more than Class X education. She said the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016 has guaranteed their individual rights for employment and entrepreneurship and provided reservations as backward classes. Being an engineer in IT, she appreciated the government efforts to encourage them as entrepreneurs and assured to motivate more persons to stop begging and other traditional works, where they are not having respect from community.

Murthy said they have planned to provide training for transgenders in dairy development, beauty parlour, women tailoring, boutique management, garments factory establishment at RUDSETI Ongole under SANKALP while offering training in EDP and HR under the DDUGKY scheme. He said that the trained persons can receive Rs 8.75 lakh subsidy in a loan of Rs 25 lakh under the Prime Ministers Employment Generation Program and can provide employment to the community members.