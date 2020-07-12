Andhra Pradesh government turned rehabilitation centre for retired officials: Tulasi Reddy

Kadapa: PCC working president N Tulasi Reddy flayed that the state government has become a rehabilitation centre for retired higher officials and also for political unemployed and they are looting public money by joining as 'advisors' to the Chief Minister.



Addressing press conference at Vempalle on Saturday, the PCC leader pointed out Chief Minister should answer to the public what is the necessary for appointing 33 advisors by paying each to Rs 3.80lakh per month as state financial condition is being deteriorated day-by- day.

The Congress leader said government is not able to pay the salaries for employees and retired people properly as it is approaching Reserve Bank of India on over draft to overcome financial hurdles. .

" Yesterday also our finance minister met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman seeking financial assistance for state in this circumstance will it necessary for government to deploy more number of advisers. Who gave you the right for looting public money in such a manner"? the PCC working president questioned.

He said that there are 33 advisors which is 10 more than 23 ministers in state cabinet. He pointed out that 50 percent of advisors did not meet the Chief Minister till date due to lack of his appointment.

In such circumstances how it is possible for them to give advises to CM, he asked.