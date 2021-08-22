Andhra Pradesh: Government urged to supply quality seeds, fertilisers to farmers

Amaravati: TDP MLC BT Naidu on Sunday slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for 'failing' to ensure timely supply of quality seeds and fertilisers to the farmers for the smooth conduct of their agricultural activities this season.

BT Naidu said that the situation deteriorated so much that many farmers were on the verge of leaving agriculture in view of crop losses, lack of remunerative prices, input subsidy and insurance. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has destroyed cultivation in AP with his anti-farmer policies in the past two years.

In a statement here, the TDP MLC strongly criticised the YSRCP government for stopping power supply to the farmers if they did not give their acceptance letters for fixing the meters on motors. The Chief Minister should immediately withdraw this move considering its serious implications on the farmers. The fixing of meters was only aimed at making more loans and pushing AP into deeper debt.

The TDP leader demanded that the government explain why there was scarcity of urea for over 50 lakh acres this season. The urea traders had withdrawn from sale since transportation costs were causing them losses. The Chief Minister should take steps for reducing urea transportation burden on the traders.

He said that like in the past, the companies should deliver urea to the godowns of traders without transportation cost. The farmers were also facing huge problems because of spurious seed, fertiliser and pesticide entering the market in a big way. The Chief Minister should address these problems to prevent losses and debts to the farmers.