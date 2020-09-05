Andhra Pradesh government will complete the Medical staff recruitment in next 10 days

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government will complete the recruitment of remaining medical posts for COVID-19 within 10 days while the State has been spending Rs 10.18 crore per day on the pandemic and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed that Arogya Mitras should handle Aarogyasri Help Desks to create awareness and guide the patients properly.



During a review meeting held here on Friday, the Chief Minister was informed by the officials that the process for recruitment of 30,887 posts in Health Department would be completed in 10 days. So far, 21,673 posts are filled on contract basis and for the 9,971 regular posts, 4,676 were filled and recruitment is under progress for the remaining 5,295 posts.

The State government has been spending Rs 10.18 crore per day on COVID-19 care of which Rs 4.3 crore is for tests, Rs 1.31 crore on food for patients and Rs 4.57 crore on medicines. The officials said the State has 138 Covid care hospitals with 37,441 beds of which 2,462 general beds, 11,177 oxygen-supported beds and 2,651 ICU beds are still vacant and available as on Friday. The Chief Minister directed the officials to set up Help Desks with 'Arogya Mitras' at every Aarogyasri network hospital and said

Help Desks should also be available at every empanelled hospitals.