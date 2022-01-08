Andhra Pradesh: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan instructs Vice-Chancellors to postpone convocations

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Saturday directed the Vice-Chancellors of the State universities, who have scheduled their annual convocations in January and February, to defer them for the time being in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the State.

The Governor reviewed the situation in view of the increase in coronavirus cases being reported on a daily basis and the emergence of new Omicron variant. Taking into consideration the prevailing situation, the Governor asked the Vice-Chancellors to postpone the convocations.

Harichandan has earlier informed the Vice-Chancellors to hold the annual convocations on regular basis by giving top priority to the students' careers and their future endeavours. He felt the need to postpone the convocations in the interest of health of students, parents, faculty members and administrative staff, who may otherwise get exposed to Covid-19.