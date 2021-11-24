Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan discharged from AIG

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who was admitted to Asian Institute of Gastro-enterology (AIG), here, on November 17 after testing positive for Covid got discharged on Tuesday. His clinical parameters showed complete recovery.

At the time of admission, he had high inflammatory markers with CRP levels at 130 and a CT severity score of 9/25 while maintaining stable oxygen saturation at 96 per cent on room air, as per the bulletin released by the hospital. According to the WHO/CDC classification, he was diagnosed with moderate Covid. He remained under the supervision of a multi-disciplinary team throughout and was initially administered the Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail. Subsequently, each day his clinical symptoms started improving with a noticeable decrease in CRP levels from 130 to 30 to less than 10 at the time of discharge.

Following the standard protocol, two RT-PCR tests within a span of two days were conducted on November 20 and 22 respectively. Both tests came negative after which the discharge process was initiated.

"We are extremely glad that Governor Harichandan made a complete recovery; his hospital stay was uneventful. The team comprising pulmonologists, internal medicine, cardiologists, gastroenterologists, and critical care was looking after every minute detail of his health parameters. We hope that he will soon resume his office," said Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, AIG chairman.