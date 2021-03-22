Top
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan congratulates woman swimmer for feat

Goli Syamala becomes second woman in the world to swim across the Palk Strait

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan congratulated Goli Syamala, resident of Samalkot in East Godavari district, for being the first Telugu woman and second woman in the world to swim across the Palk Strait.

The Governor praised Goli Syamala for her grit and determination to set the record at the age of 44 by covering the distance of 30 miles in 13 hours 43 minutes from Jaffna district in Sri Lanka to Danushkoti in Rameswaram.

He wished Goli Syamala would achieve many more such achievements in the future.

