Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan extends Sankranti greetings
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan greeted the people of the State on the eve of the Sankranti festival. In his message, he said, "On the joyous occasion of “Sankranti Festival”, I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh
The Governor said the harvest festival of 'Sankranti' occupies a significant place in our cultural tradition and is celebrated with abundant gaiety and jubilation. "The vibrant 'Sankranti' celebrations bring out memories of our age-old traditions and glorious past that binds all sections of society together.
May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity, and brotherhood in all of us. I once again convey my warm greetings to all the people on this joyous occasion," he said.