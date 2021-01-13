Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan extends Sankranti greetings

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan greeted the people of the State on the eve of the Sankranti festival. In his message, he said, "On the joyous occasion of "Sankranti Festival", I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh."

The Governor said the harvest festival of 'Sankranti' occupies a significant place in our cultural tradition and is celebrated with abundant gaiety and jubilation. "The vibrant 'Sankranti' celebrations bring out memories of our age-old traditions and glorious past that binds all sections of society together.

May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity, and brotherhood in all of us. I once again convey my warm greetings to all the people on this joyous occasion," he said.