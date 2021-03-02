Andhra Pradesh: Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan takes first dose of covid vaccine

The covid vaccination process is going on successfully in Andhra Pradesh. State Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and his wife were vaccinated at the Vijayawada Government Hospital on Tuesday. The medical staff vaccinated them with covid‌.

The governor said that he had taken the and lauded the medical staff for working hard to control the coronavirus. "The world is trembling with this epidemic and everyone should take the vaccine," governor said. Governor Harichandan said the he was advised by doctors to take the second dose after March 30.

On the other hand, Minister Adimulapu Suresh also took the covid vaccine at the Prakasam District Yarragondapalem Government Hospital. He said that corona vaccination was going on smoothly in the state and the government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made all the necessary arrangements for vaccination.

He opined that everyone is advised to get vaccinated and said that there could be no doubts about the performance of the vaccine.