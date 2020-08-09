AP Governor expresses shock at the fire accident in COVID Care Centre

Amaravati: Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed deep anguish and grief over the loss of lives due to the unfortunate fire accident which occurred in the Swarna Palace hotel, Vijayawada which was being used as a COVID Care Centre attached to a private hospital in Vijayawada.

In his condolence message, the Governor has prayed for peace to the departed souls and deep sympathy for the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Governor Sri Harichandan enquired about the incident and he was informed that nearly 30 persons were kept at the COVID Care Centre, 11 persons have been reported dead till now, remaining persons were rescued and shifted to another Centre. Harichandan directed the administration to provide best possible treatment facilities to injured persons. Governor also stressed on the need for generating awareness regarding adherence to fire safety norms in all buildings to avoid any such untoward incident in the future.

Harichandan wished for speedy recovery of the injured persons.



